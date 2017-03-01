The actor and model made the revelation via Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet video about how he and his unnamed bride tied the knot on Valentine's Day.
The Fast and the Furious star, 38, shared photos of himself in a tuxedo and his new wife in a pink halter neck gown and the caption: 'Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh Mr & Mrs Gibson.'
After announcing his nuptials, the video slideshow stated: 'They say a happy wife equals a happy life.'
According to E!, Gibson's relationship is a fairly recent one.
The outlet reports that the two were only photographed together in public for the first time in December at a charity event in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Transformers franchise star was previously married to Norma Gibson from 2007-2009 and they have a daughter together.
