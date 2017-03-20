A businessman, Friday Aigbogun and his lover, Olamide Fashanu, charged with biting off a woman’s ear appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday.The accused: Aigbogun, 40, and Fashanu, 26, residents of Adegbule Street, Mushin, Lagos State are facing four counts of a breach of the peace, conspiracy, assault and grievous harm.According to the prosecutor, Insp. Rita Momoh, the accused committed the offences on March 14 at No. 43, Ayantuga St., Mushin.She said that the accused conspired to unlawfully assault Mrs Ajoke Wasiu by biting off her right ear completely.“The accused beat and inflicted wounds on the complainant’s right ear, “she said.Momoh said that the accused went to buy N30 worth of sachet water popularly called `pure-water’ from the complainant.“The accused gave the complainant N30 being the cost of three `pure water’, the complainant then gave them the water.“But the accused insisted that the complainant must put them inside a nylon bag.“The complainant told them that she did not have a nylon bag and they asked for a refund of their money, and she did.“The accused started cursing and abusing the complainant calling her unprintable names.“And when the complainant responded, the accused grabbed her and started beating her.“In the process, the second accused, Fashanu, chopped off the right ear of the complainant with her teeth’’ the prosecutor said.The prosecutor said that the part of the ear that was chopped-off was recovered at the scene of the incident.She said the offences contravened Sections 166, 171, 243 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 243 prescribes seven years’ jail term for grievous harm.The accused pleaded innocence to the counts and were granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.The magistrate, Mr M.K.O. Fadeyi adjourned the case until April 10 for mention.