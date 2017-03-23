



Legendary singer 2baba Innocent Idibia and wife, Annie who have been together for 18 years, married for 4 years are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today.The couple had their star-studded wedding in Dubai, on Saturday 23 March 2013.Read his sweet message to Annie below..."18yrs ago I met this beautiful human being and 4yrs ago she said yes 2 be by my side thru it all. Words cannot express how much she means 2 me. My true African Queen. She lit up my life. We laugh we fight, we clown around sometimes and get serious sometimes. If I have 2 do this things all over again it'll most definitely be with u my love. Thank u 4 choosing me baby. Thank u 4 having been there 4 me all thru this years. Thank u 4 accepting me the way I am. Thank u 4 being the great mother that u are. Thank you my love. We're not perfect but we're perfect 4 each other. #mywoman #myeverything #mymine #LYTID #weloveus #4yearsand4eva HAPPY 4th ANNIEversary 2 us. 😘"