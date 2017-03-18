President Donald Trump sparked web derision for himself on Thursday as he tried to impress visiting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny to the White House, with an Irish proverb. But what he quoted was neither Irish nor even a proverb.“As we stand together with our Irish friends, I’m reminded of that proverb … And this is a good one. This is one I like, I’ve heard it for many many years, and I love it,” Trump said.“Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you,” he quoted the proverb.According to a report by Ventures Africa, Google checks later revealed that President Trumps ‘favourite proverb’ is part of a poem.It came from a poem written by a Nigerian budding poet, Albashir Adam Alhassan.Here is the poem by Alhassan:Always remember to forget,The things that make you sad,But never forget to remember,The things that make you glad.Always remember to forget,The friends that proved untrue,But never forget to remember,Those that have stuck to you.Always remember to forget,The trouble that passed away,But never forget to remember,The blessings that come each day.Always remember to do your duty,And some kindness day by day,But never forget to live a useful and happy life,That is the only way.Albashir Adam AlhassanAlbashir Alhassan, whose parents are from Niger state was born in Kano state 3 March in the mid 80s.He was educated at Warure special primary school, Kano {1989-1995}, Aminu Kano Commercial College, Kano {1995-2001} and Bayero University Kano {2001-2006}.He works in a Nigerian bank, possibly First Bank.He has written other poems such as Why do we die and Season of loneliness.Further research showed that if Trump had not read Alhassan’s poem, it was possible he got from another writer, Victor Borge.