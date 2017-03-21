A final year student of the Imo State university, Owerri, on Tuesday was crushed by a heavy duty truck while he was on his way for the school’s first semester examination.Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the student was killed by a truck with the number plate, Ebonyi XD 520 AKL at about 7: 50am, at IMSU Junction, a few meters away from the campus where he was to sit for the examination.The truck which was coming towards the city from the Okigwe – Owerri Expressway, had break failure and crushed the student who apparently in panic jumped out of the tricycle he was travelling.The student’s identity was yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.The spokesperson for the police in the state, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident but said the details were yet to be communicated to him by the traffic unit that evacuated the body.The IMSU Public Relations Officer, Obi Njoku, told our correspondent on the telephone that the identity of the victim had yet to be known, as the University was engaged in the ongoing first semester examinations.