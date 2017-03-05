Troops of 8 Task Force Division, Nigerian Army, on clearance operations under the auspices of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, Saturday had an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at Chikun Gudu, northern part of Borno State.Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement said during the encounter, the gallant troops neutralized quite a number of the terrorists, while others escaped with gun shot wounds.They also captured gun trucks, arms and ammunition as well as 14 terrorists.The statement added that: “The troops captured 2 Toyota Gun trucks stolen from Niger Republic Defence Forces, 2 Toyota Hilux Gun trucks, one of which was taken by the Boko Haram terrorists from 153 Task Force Battalion location sometime back, a 25 HP Yamaha Outboard Engine, 2 Solar panels and 5 empty Belts of Anti-Aircraft Guns ammunition links.“Others include 1 Gun bipod, 12 pairs of Boko Haram terrorists fighters uniform, 5 flags, 37 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 84 copies of Holy Quran and 270 books on Islamic Literature.“The troops also recovered and destroyed over 70 motorcycles used by the terrorists to launch attacks, 3 shops stocked with medical supplies, 3 other shops with provisions and 3 wooden boats.“They also recovered 2 Niger Republic Drivers’ Licenses, 2 mobile telephone handsets and 2 Wooden Slates.“Unfortunately, 4 of soldiers were wounded in action and they have been evacuated to a medical facility where they are receiving treatment.”