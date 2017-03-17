Troops of 159 Task Force Battalion have arrested a dumb and deaf suspected Boko Haram terrorist, whose name, age and origin could not be ascertained due in Borno State.The suspect was found to be in possession of 8 mobile telephone handsets, bunch of keys, two passport photographs, two amulets and a transistor radio.The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued with clearance operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists locations through patrols, ambushes and raids with appreciable progress in their respective areas of responsibility.The statement read in part, “Troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued with clearance operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists locations through patrols, ambushes and raids with appreciable progress in their respective areas of responsibility.“These efforts have led to arrest, interception and neutralizing of quite a number of Boko Haram terrorists, as well as recovery of arms, ammunition and equipment.“The essence is to ensure security in the areas and prevent infiltration by Boko Haram terrorists among the communities.”The army spokesman said the troops also arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Mallam Makinta Ibrahim, aged 45 years at Bayemari.The suspect who hailed from Yaro Grematalti Yunusari Local Government Area, confessed he was the supplier of Premium Motor Spirit and other logistic items to the terrorists.Usman said both suspects are undergoing further investigation.