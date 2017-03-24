The Nigerian army on Friday said it had rescued four women and six children that were held captive by Boko Haram insurgents.Sani Usman, director, army public relations, in a statement said a Boko Haram improvised explosive devices (IED) factory was destroyed at Gombole village in Konduga local government area of Borno.He said troops of the 103 battalion of operation Lafiya Dole discovered the factory during a clearance operation in the village.Usman said the troops also recovered four suicide vests, four stolen military desert camouflage and three motorcycles from them.He said the troops neutralised a number of the insurgents during the operation, while others fled.“Unfortunately, a soldier sustained injury and he was evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force. The soldier is in stable condition,” the army spokesman said.Troops have been conducting clearance and mop operations in areas the insurgents are suspected to have hidden after they were dislodged from their last stronghold in the Sambisa forest in December.