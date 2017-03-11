A group of commercial tricyclists in Kano have begun offering free rides to commuters, to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation in London.One of the tricyclists Malam Badamasi Aminu, told journalists in Kano on Saturday that the decision was made after a friend shared the idea with yhe association.He said consequently members refilled their vehicles’ petrol tank on Friday and offered free ride to all the passengers that patronised them. According to him, “We prayed devotedly for the health of the President while he was in London, and it seems our prayers have been answered so we need to thank God in some way.”Aminu further said that about 10 tricyclists offered same gesture to show gratitude to God for returning the president safely. A passenger, who enjoyed a free ride, Malama Habiba Abdul, told journalists that it was a commendable gesture and prayed to God to grant the them the reward, better job and wealth. youths in Kano have been expressing happiness in various forms, including prayers and offering alms on arrival of the president on Friday. Buhari returned to the country after a 50-day medical leave in London.