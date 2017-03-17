Yaya Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk, has suggested the player is ready to leave Manchester City in the summer and would consider a move to city rivals, Manchester United.Toure’s current deal at the Etihad runs out at the end of this season.And with manager Pep Guardiola looking to freshen up his squad ahead of next season, the Ivorian midfielder could be on his way out.Seluk is quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “If we get a good offer from another club we will sign immediately.“Mourinho is a very good manager and Toure played with Zlatan at Barcelona.“If Manchester United make an offer I’ll negotiate, no problem.“[Have Manchester United made an offer] I can’t speak about individual clubs.”