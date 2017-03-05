There was a mild drama Saturday at the coronation of Tor Tiv, the fifth, Professor James Ayatse when a 24-year-old young man, Stephen Aondona Nyitse, stepped into the platform and sat on the chair meant for the paramount ruler.The incident happened around 9.10 am at J. S. Tarka stadium in Gboko, the trado-political seat of Tiv nation, venue of the coronation, few minutes before the ceremony started.Nyitse had beaten the security men stationed at the platform to sit on the chair meant for the Tor Tiv before someone from the crowd drew the attention of security men to it.The young man would have been beaten up by some youths who rushed to him but for the prompt intervention of security men who whisked him away.When asked by security men the reason for his action, Nyitse who claimed to hail from Ushongo local government area of the state said ‘spirit of God sent me to go and sit on the throne’.He added that ‘if am beaten up here, they will regret their action’, he concluded.In a swift step to ward off possible desecration of the seat, the state chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, Bishop Mike Angou moved to the platform and anointed the seat.Angou said, ‘a young man just went and sat on the chair provided for Tor Tiv , so I have to go and re-anoint the seat because at the time the chair was brought here we had anointed it based on the directive of Tor Tiv’.