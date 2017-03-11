Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh who is in the middle of a public marriage crisis has reacted to the new video released by a Ghana news site where it is claimed she pulled a gun at her husband, Oladunni Churchill by the Ghanaian Police while fighting during one of their visit to his estate in Ghana in 2015.In a new Instagram post, the trending actress called her husband a fraudster, yahoo yahoo boy, alleged killer of their unborn child through domestic violence and finally asked the policeman to also investigate his 419 schemes.Here’s what she wrote below;“The truth will always provoke lies.. Laughing and dancing to my New song.. #Readyournews #Gunmyfeet #drunkmyfeet #Liars#theonlythingyougetrightyourlies#Thingsyahooboysdo #IliveyoutoGod #Fraudster#Jesuswonalready #Toofocusedonpostivity#saynotodomesticvoilence #tontodikehfoundation#Whoreadsthenewsofhowyoukilledo urunbornsthrudomesticviolence #Samemanwhoreadyournewsshouldlookinyoyour419schemesaswell #Godovereverything”