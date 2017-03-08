The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has challenged governments at all levels to rise to the global challenge of ensuring gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.Buhari gave the challenge in her message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.She appealed all stakeholders to rise to the global challenge of ensuring the achievement of the goals in line with the objective of sustainable development goals.In a statement on Tuesday, Suleiman Haruna, director of information, office of the wife of the President, said Buhari congratulated the Nigerian women and women all over the world on the event.She reaffirmed her commitment to the cause of women through her initiative, Future Assured.According to her, the event has provided yet another opportunity to reflect on the condition of women both at the global arena and national level with a view to providing a way forward for the betterment of the Nigerian women.“Today is a historic day in the struggle for the uplift[ment] women across the continents.“I recall with happiness the series of steps taken at different levels to drive attention to the plight of women in the areas of health, education and opportunities in the scheme of things.“However it is my wish therefore to felicitate with fellow Nigerian women and women all over the world on this very memorable and important day,” she added.The wife of the president also urged the women not to be discouraged by the seeming socio-economic challenges they had been experiencing in their journey towards greatness in the society.“As you may be aware, records have shown that women are the most vulnerable and poorest group globally.“In Nigeria, this gap exists as a result of socio-economic and other factors. Despite these challenges that women face in their journey, however, they must not be deterred as they are the fountain of wisdom and endurance.”The United Nations has set aside March 8 of every year to mark the International Women’s Day.This year’s theme is ‘Be Bold for Change’.