APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Borno on Monday to commission 432 resettlement houses for victims of Boko Haram in three villages; 13 primary and junior secondary schools, a General Hospital, five Primary Healthcare centres as well as irrigation items, mobile fish ponds and economic animals for village women.Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs and chairman of the committee set up on the commissioning said in a statement emailed to journalists on Sunday, that Tinubu will be the first in the lineup of VIP’s invited by Governor Kashim Shettima on different dates starting from March to end in May, 2017, to commission series of projects executed by Shettima in the face of the Boko Haram insurgency.Tinubu ‎is expected to commission 26 luxurious apartments in five detached three story buildings located in Maiduguri to serve as residence of medical doctors working in Government Hospitals which Shettima has named ‘Bola Tinubu Court’.Most of the projects to be commissioned are in five villages; Ngamdu, Benisheikh, Mainta Kururi, Tamsukawu, Mainok and Auno villages located in Kaga and Konduga local government areas of Borno State.The Commissioner revealed that after Tinubu’s visit, former First Lady, Maryam Abacha is expected to commission a 250-bed ultra modern hospital for women and children named after her.Located along Dikwa road in Maiduguri, the large hospital complex built by Governor Shettima is the first hospital dedicated for women and children in Borno State. Zannah said reasons for honouring both Tinubu and Maryam Abacha will be explained in the course of events scheduled for the commissioning.end