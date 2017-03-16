Hundreds of protesters have stormed the entrance of National Assembly complex in Abuja.They are protesting the continuous killing of indigenes of Benue State by herdsmen.About 10 persons were killed by suspected herdsmen in the state last weekend.The incident saw Governor Samuel Orton issue a 48-hour ultimatum on Fulani herdsmen to leave Tombo-Mbalagh in Buruku Local Government Area.Governor Ortom gave the order on Monday in Tombo-Mbalagh after assessing the damage inflicted on the community.No official of the federal legislator was out to address the protesters as at 11:30am.Meanwhile, more police officers have been drafted to the NASS gate to maintain law and order.