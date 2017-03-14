The remains of a former Governor of the defunct Mid-West region and old Bendel State, late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, have arrived Benin, the Edo State capital.The deceased elder statesman died last Thursday at a Lagos hospital at the age of 84.His body arrived at the Benin Airport, from the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, on a Nigerian Air Force plane marked NAF 029 and bearing the seal of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at 1:22pm‎.There was a heavy security presence at the airport, comprising the Nigerian Army, ‎Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.The gold-plated coffin bearing his corpse was received by Governor Godwin Obaseki; his Delta State counterpart, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and some senior military officers.The family of the former military administrator, led by his eldest son, Samuel Ogbemudia (Jnr), were also at the airport to receive the body‎.The remains of the late octogenarian was later conveyed in a black Mercedes-Benz ambulance to his Benin residence in company of a long convoy of military and government vehicles.According to a statement by the burial planning committee ‎and signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the funeral rites would continue with a cultural dance by troupes from Edo and Delta on Wednesday at his residence.A service of songs would be held at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin‎, while an interdenominational funeral service would also hold at the stadium.