A group of Arsenal supporters in Hong Kong, have been revealed as those behind a pro-Arsene Wenger banner, which was flown over The Hawthorns on Saturday.Two banners were displayed above the stadium, during the Gunners’ 3-1 loss to West Brom.The first banner was paid for by a Crowdfunding campaign of ‘Wenger Out’ supporters.Simon Moores, a pilot for Airads, the company who flew the banners over the Hawthorns on Saturday, explained to Goal what ‘aerial marketing’ entails.“The Hong Kong group [behind the #RespectAW banner] wanted people to know it was from Hong Kong,” said Moores.“It’s a huge challenge dealing with fans from crowdsourcing operations because they don’t live in the same world that perhaps I do in terms of always necessarily understanding the risks and the weather. The expectations are always too high and also trying to get the funding together can be difficult.“What happened on Friday was that both sides exercised an option under the terms and conditions to have me go down there and wait to see if there was a gap. The headwind when I took off was horrendous. At one point I was doing 64 knots – it took two hours to go to Birmingham [from Kent] and only 70 minutes for me to get back.”