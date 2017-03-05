Popular blind cleric, Prophet Moses Muyideen Kasali, General Overseer of the Mountain of Mercy (Ori-Oke Alaseyori) has warned against political witch-hunt of Senate President Bukola Saraki, saying the trumping up charges against him may end up taking him to greater heights in Nigerian politics.Prophet Kasali said this during the seventh anniversary of his church special fasting and prayer programme scheduled to mark his birthday at the church’s headquarters in Ojedeji community, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.The Prophet said: “There is an influential man in this country whose name is Bukola Saraki he was Kwara State governor for eight years. After that, he became our Senate President.Allegations of corruption were leveled against him and many were talking about him in all the media. The noise was so loud. Someone, a pastor, once exclaimed beside me, saying: ” Saraki is finished” butI said if the wind currently raging against him cannot overwhelm him. I declared that they are only publicizing the man to the whole world.At a time, many of his loyalists deserted him. But I learnt a lesson from Saraki. When his so-called loyalists left him he didn’t give up. He is a Muslim. He didn’t lose hope at all. He reckoned that though, he may fall, it is still possible for him to rise again.He is still the Senate President now. But they have brought another charge against him now and I begin to reason: may be this is how they would push him to his glory to be come Nigeria President.Some people may begin to mock him. Many fake pastors have turned things up side down.We will soon hear what God has in store for them. They are the clerics who would say that it is only Christians who can rule this country better. God owns Nigeria. Religion doesn’t own Nigeria. God is the God of everybody. He can use anyone He pleases to rule us. What matters is that the one who He chooses makes life better for us. What is the use of a Christian leader who lacks direction?.The cleric also admonished journalists against feasting on unfounded, negative reports about clerics in the country, saying: ” Those who reports or listens to bad news about clerics committing one crime or the other, clerics being involved in ritual killings, raping minors or sleeping with women not their own wives. What do you derive from feasting on those reports?As powerful as journalists are, they tried to pull down Pastor Chris Oyakhilome but failed. On the issue of his alleged marriage scandal. Some said it is finished for him but it didn’t happen. Do you know that the delay in you rising up as your ministry is affecting many who you were sent to you. Those people are not rising because you haven’t risen up.Using the Biblical passage, Ezekiel 13: 1, he warned fake prophets who are spreading false prophecies to have the fear of God so they can escape His wrath” These struggles we find ourselves in, we should find out what God purpose is for us and stop imitating other people.”Prophet Kasali who gave a Toyota Corolla car what 4 .5million Naira gift to an equally blind man, who is a musician, Atunda Akorede, usedJudges 9:7 in the Bible where there is a parable of trees who refused to head other trees because they realize the importance of their being, to admonish clerics who might have fallen into some terrible or sexual sins not to give up but repent genuinely and seek God’s forgiveness. He also advised ladies and women to desist from allowing themselves to be used to destroy clerics.“You have to resist sexual sins even from the pastor. Your generation could be cursed forever if you allowed yourself to be used to fall a man of God. Man of God is not God of man. You must understand that men of God are also humans.Don’t judge others. Stop judging men of God who fall into sins.”We men of God face many temptations. There are things and voices we hear which make us want to commit damn able sins and these things happen to make us realize that we are just ordinary flesh like others not called like us. I don’t hug women, I instruct them to greet me in the traditional way of kneeling down.”I don’t even have the numbers of my associates’ wives. But only of those who God has called me to assist.My wives is faithful. I canIt was a popular man of God who cursed Daily Sketch which has since been in extinction . Kasali belongs to God. I belong to the priesthood. No longer belong to my family even. I predicted that local government elections would not hold yet in Oyo and some people mocked me, has it happened now?.Prophet Kasali dropped the bombshell when he advised that clerics in christendom should stop telling members who have had two wives before becoming Christians to do restitutions by sending their second wife packing: ” I don’t know of any kind of restitution that someone who has already married two women would do. That is Paul’s resistitution not God’s. Not all Apostle Paul has written in the Bible that we would follow so dogmatically. Many of what Paul said in the Bible are mere advices not commandments and this is by way of his training and profession as a lawyer. He brings many of his professional ethics into God’s work.” Where do you want a woman who already has children as a second wife with a man to go if her husband chases her away in the name of resititution? Who would marry her?”Women who become so vengeful because you hear that your man is marrying another woman outside are just foolish. It is the time you hear that such a thing has started that you were supposed to start using tactics to bring him home. It is not a matter of fighting so you don’t lose him totally.”The Bible says in the last days seven women would go after a man, just to bear his surname not to get his money. Jesus didn’t say he has come to go against what the prophets has said but to further support it.”Don’t kill your child because the person who gave you pregnancy didn’t accept it. It was David’s humility that made him a man after God’s heart, ” he said.