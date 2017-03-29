The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has risen from an emergency meeting in Ibadan and called for the sustenance of democracy.It warned that attempts were being made to “destroy the democratic gains the party made in the last 16 years” by those it described as fifth columnists, saying: “Unless Nigerians look beyond what is happening in PDP, a major opposition party at the national level, the ship of the nation is heading for the rock” because turning the country to a one party state will be too dangerous for democratic principles and practice direction of the 1999 Constitution.The leaders and elders of the party like Senator Ayoade Adeseun, former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, the state Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, (Makarfi group), Muraina Ajibola, ex-Minister of State for FCT, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Dr. Saka Balogun, Chief M. F. Adeegbe, Chief Jacob Adetoro, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeniyan and Senator Hosea Agboola (former Senate Deputy Whip) represented by Dayo Ogungbenro, among others, supported the steps taken by Senator Ahmed Makarfi in stabilising PDP and ensuring justice was done on its true leadership.