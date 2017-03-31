Former Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Thin Tall Tony has been pictured again with wife and children.
His wife, Laraba Audi shared this new photo via her Instagram page this afternoon. A reminder to all that he's happily married.
On the other hand, Bisola, who refers to TTT as 'My Tony', will definitely be in for a shock after the Reality TV show is over.
