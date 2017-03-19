Thin Tall Tony on Sunday night ended his quest for the N25 million star prize pegged on the on-going Big Brother Naija reality TV show as he was evicted from the house.Soma, Miyonse, Coco Ice, Gifty, Uriel had earlier been evicted while Kemen was disqualified for sexual impropriety.The latest eviction was the first after all the housemates enjoyed automatic immunity from eviction penultimate week.Last Monday, four housemates in the show were nominated for possible eviction this week.They were Debie-rise, Efe, TBoss and ThinTallTony.Initially; Bally, Tboss and Thin Tall Tony were nominated for eviction by fellow housemates. But Bassey as the Head of House saved Bally and replaced him with Efe. While, Marvis used her power card to put Debie-Rise up for nomination.