Stephanie Otobo, the Canada-based singer who claims to have had an extra-marital affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman, says the truth will eventually come out.Speaking via a Facebook video from Canada, Otobo said her God is stronger and more connected than the cleric – who has denied being involved with her.Otobo said Suleman crossed the line by inviting her mother and sister to his church to apologise for her allegations.She described the stunt as desperation on the part of Suleman.“Apostle Suleman, wow. Bravo, You have been so desperate. This is not just my fight, this is a fight for others that have been abused and cannot come out,” she said.“If I was a prominent person’s daughter, would you be doing this? Would you go to my mother? If my parents had the power to fight you, would you still be standing or you would just end this in closed doors?“You are really getting desperate. And I see your pictures with your wife.“Are you trying to hide something here? Are you trying to hide the fact that you are not who you are showing people that you are – by playing with your wife and making people fee like you are so much with her?“I know that my God is much stronger than you. My God has more connections than you.”“I don’t know what you have with my mother. I don’t know the agreement you had with her and my family. I have no power to fight. It’s just God that is fighting for me. The truth will come out no matter what you do with my family.“You are just an ordinary man whose nakedness I’ve seen. I am not scared of you. I am standing for the truth. I am not shaken,” Otobo added.According to Sahara Reporters, the general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has filed a N1bn lawsuit against Otobo for defaming his character and image.