A fight broke out in new Panteka market along the Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass when an Igbo man allegedly named his dog Muhammad.It was gathered that the market has been closed down by men of the Nigerian Police who stormed the area to restore law and order after the fight broke out.Panteka market is a major Spare parts centre which houses many mechanic garages in the state.A witness Aminu Ibrahim said trouble started when one Muhammad bought a dog and allegedly named it Ibere after an Igbo trader.“Since the boy named the dog after the trader, the trader had warned him on several occasions to rename the dog, but the owner of the dog Muhammad refused. The Igbo trader, Ibere also bought a dog and named it Muhammad, this is when all hell was let loose,” the witness said.He said a fight erupted between Hausa and Igbo traders in the market which led to the closure of the market by the police.The police spokesperson was not available for comments at the time of filing this report as he did not pick calls put across to his phone.