The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has indicted 202 staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission for allegedly benefiting from the N23 billion bribery allegedly facilitated by former minister for petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Maduekwe, ahead of the 2015 elections.In a statement issued earlier this week, INEC said it was aware of the indictments and that they were based in 14 States. An official who spoke anonymously said that some of the affected states are Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Gombe States.INEC also announced that it has launched its own investigation into the indictment and will make decisions based on the outcome.