The leadership of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has revealed that some traditional rulers have joined up in the pro-Biafra struggle.Leader of the MASSOB-Biafran Independence Movement, BIM, in Enugu North zone, Chief James Omeke, while speaking to the press, during the mobilization and sensitization of the new members from Igbo Etiti, revealed that their numbers are rising daily.Chief Omeke said that the new members were taught that non-violence would earn them their sovereignty.Omeke further explained that the regional administrator of Igbo Etiti, Jude Elugwu with other members traveled the entire Igbo Etiti to sensitize people and recruit new members.He said, “We see the recent mobilization and sensitization of people of Igbo Etiti region as very successful as we now have in our fold traditional rulers and about 200 new committed members enlisted into MASSOB-BIM.“I cannot reveal the identity of the traditional rulers because it is not in my power to do so. Our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike will do that when the time is ripe.“We told them that our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike had taken the matter up to the level of United Nations (UN), intimating them of his plans to carve out Biafra from Nigeria.“The mobilization of new members witnessed a large turnout of people from twelve villages. We conscientised our new members on why MASSOB-BIM remained non -confrontational, we told them how we intend to actualize Biafra without a single gunshot.“Our message to them is Biafra, our weapon, is non-violence.”