Domitrovich said that on Saturday they wanted to cheer themselves up after a bad week, so they went out to a fancy dinner.





"We just had to act like a couple the entire time," Domitrovich said.





When she went to the bathroom, Nagle told the server that he was going to propose. He asked her to take photos.





Domitrovich said that the restaurant was convinced. "Everyone believed us and everyone clapped," she said.