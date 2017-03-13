Nine persons, including the kindred head of Ako Community in Mbalagh District, Tombo Buruku Local Government in Benue State, were yesterday killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.The suspected herdsmen launched a blistering attack on Mbalagh District, a settlement of over two million inhabitants.The herdsmen, according to a victim who is receiving treatment at a community hospital in Buruku, Terna Adekwagh, stormed the community with sophisticated weapons and opened fire on the harmless peasant community members.The attack took place at about 6am when everyone was still at home on Saturday.Adekwagh said the assailants shot and killed the kindred head and nine others, while many others sustained serious injuries.As at press time, many people were seen leaving the area in their numbers. Women were seen with children on their back, trekking long distances to escape the rampaging Fulani attacker.