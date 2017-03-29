 Suspected Boko Haram members abduct 10 in Borno | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Suspected Boko Haram members abduct 10 in Borno

6:22 AM 0
A+ A-


The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Borno State, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, yesterday, said suspected Boko Haram members had invaded Konduga Local Government Area and abducted four women and six youths.


Abdullahi, who spoke in Maiduguri, noted that the insurgents also invaded Mittiri, Akalli and Arribbari villages in the same local government. He said: “Intelligence report indicated that the insurgents are now operating in Dalla Fatimiri on 10 motorcycles.

“Our men, on Friday, reported the kidnapping of four youths in Kalari village in Konduga Local Government area.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top