The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Borno State, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, yesterday, said suspected Boko Haram members had invaded Konduga Local Government Area and abducted four women and six youths.Abdullahi, who spoke in Maiduguri, noted that the insurgents also invaded Mittiri, Akalli and Arribbari villages in the same local government. He said: “Intelligence report indicated that the insurgents are now operating in Dalla Fatimiri on 10 motorcycles.“Our men, on Friday, reported the kidnapping of four youths in Kalari village in Konduga Local Government area.”