Watford striker Isaac Success, has said that his international debut for Nigeria is “a dream come true”.The powerful frontman played for the Super Eagles last week, as they held Senegal to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly.Although Success did not get on the scoresheet, he is confident that he has a role to play, as Nigeria seeks to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.“It was a dream come true for me, and I thank God for being here representing my country,” Success told BBC Sport.“The energy is there, the mindset of bringing success to Nigeria and to Africa at the World Cup is there.“I am happy now, I am fit, I am very sharp now and looking forward to the opportunity again.“These young boys, and I am one of them, they are really hungry to do something.“We want to do something different, something the fans have not seen in a long time. Success is guaranteed because now they have Success in the team.”