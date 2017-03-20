Super Eagles players who have been called up for this week’s friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso, are expected to start arriving camp as from today.The home-based players were scheduled to leave for London on Sunday, while the rest of the squad will travel on Wednesday.They will all report at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Ealing, before taking part in the first training session.However, Portugal-based Oghenekaro Etebo, is worried he might miss the games, following his inability to secure a British visa.Etebo travelled to Madrid to try and secure the visa, but up till the weekend, he had not received it. He remains hopeful of picking it up today.Nigeria will face Senegal on Thursday and then take on Burkina Faso on March 27.Both matches will be played at the Hive Stadium, home of Barnet FC.