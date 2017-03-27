 Suicide cases: Reno Omokri calls on churches to intervene | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri has called on churches to play their part in reducing the instances of suicide attempts, especially in Lagos.


According to the post, which he shared via, Facebook, Omokri urged churches to move away from their current messages  of “financial breakthroughs to extending love to broken, lonely, unemployed and abandoned in their communities.”

See his post below:

