Three suicide bombers killed four citizens of Maiduguri, Borno state on Saturday evening, according to a statement issued by Borno state Police Spokesman Victor Isuku.“At about 2100hrs of 18/3/2917, three suicide bombers, a male and two female, attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri town through Umarari village in Molai general area.“They were sighted by Civilian JTF and challenged. They detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies while running to different directions.“Four people which include a Civilian JTF, a woman and her two children died while eight others sustained injuries, and have been taken to hospital.”