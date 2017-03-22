Suicide bombers invade IDP camps near Maiduguri, 7 dead, 18 injured 9:35 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email About 7 people were killed on Wednesday morning in Maiduguri when suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers exploded near Muna Motor Park in the city. According to reports, the suicide bombers attacked two unofficial Internally Displaced Persons camp and a nearby village. Security sources say at least 18 persons were also injured in the attack. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.