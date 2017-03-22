 Suicide bombers invade IDP camps near Maiduguri, 7 dead, 18 injured | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
About 7 people were killed on Wednesday morning in Maiduguri when suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers exploded near Muna Motor Park in the city.


According to reports, the suicide bombers attacked two unofficial Internally Displaced Persons camp and a nearby village.

Security sources say at least 18 persons were also injured in the attack.

