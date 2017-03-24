The Nigerian Police Force, Lagos state command today rescued a woman, Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, who attempted to commit suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni told newsmen at the Lagos Government Secretariat, Alausa, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Friday that Momoh was in a taxi heading towards Oworonshoki on Third Mainland Bridge when she told the taxi driver to stop on the bridge.He said, “She attempted suicide by attempting to jump into the Lagoon around Oworonshoki inward Mainland on Third Mainland Bridge. Unfortunately for her, she was rescued. The woman was in a taxi and alighted on the bridge and wanted to commit suicide by jumping into the Lagoon.“The police patrol team sighted her and rushed to rescue her before she jumped into the Lagoon,” he said.About a week ago, a Lagos-based doctor committed suicide by jumping into the same lagoon and his body was discovered about three days after.