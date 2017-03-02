The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described the striking out of some charges against its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as an act of God.In a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group explained that the struggle for the restoration of Biafra was ordained by God.The pro-Biafra group described the outcome Kanu’s trial which saw an Abuja Federal High Court striking out six of the 11 charges levelled against him as the handwork of God.IPOB called on its members to remain resolute in the quest for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra.According to Powerful, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leadership worldwide, thank God Almighty and eminent Biafrans, who made it possible for the case in the Abuja court to be successful.“We thank all IPOB members and Biafrans who made it to the Abuja High Court in solidarity for the Biafra cause and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. May God Almighty bless them all.“We advise every IPOB member and Biafrans worldwide to remain resolute in the pursuit of the restoration of the nation of Biafra because it is ordained by Almighty God and no man born of a woman can stop it, unless God says so. This is the time for the restoration of the prophesied nation in West Africa.”