Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for speaking on phone with some world leaders and refusing to speak with any local opposition figure.Fayose said rather than the President shopping for outsiders to speak with to prove that he (Buhari) is well, Buhari should be encouraged to speak with him.Some world leaders the President had spoken with since the commencement of his medical vacation in London include President Donald Trump of the United States, King Mohammed VI of Morocco and the President of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki.In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor said: “I advise the President to speak with me to convince Nigerians that he is hale and hearty instead of looking for outsiders to convince us.“If the problem is looking for a credible person tohelp convince Nigerians then Ayo Fayose is the best bet.“Let the President speak with me. If I tell Nigerians that the President spoke with me, they will believe,” he said.Nigerians, he added, are suspicious of Buhari’s purported visits to London as well as his orchestrated telephone conversations with international figures, who Nigerians cannot trust to give an unbiased report about the President’s health.“Since they are eager for the President to speak to people, let Buhari talk to me.“I can be reached on 08035024994. I am credible and Nigerians will believe me.“They said he spoke to President Donald Trump; despite the hype, Nigerians were sceptical. Then they said he spoke to the King of Morocco; again, Nigerians were suspicious.“Before we recovered from that, it was the AU President.“A President that can speak with outsiders should be able to whisper or wave to his own people.“The people voted him in and so presidential aides should stop giving the impression that Buhari has no respect for the electorate.”