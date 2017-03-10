The ongoing Big Brother Naija, a reality TV show based on the Big Brother TV series in which 12 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $100,000 at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted by viewers has been described as the immoral programme in recent times.Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie and his Ibadan counterpart, Archbishop Alaba Job have hit at the reality show, concluding that its morally unjustifiable and, therefore, called on relevant authorities to save impressionable Nigerian young ones from obscenities.Speaking at a recent ceremony put together by Catholic Artistes and Entertainers Association of Nigeria, CAEAN, in collaboration with Social Communications as well as the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, CSN, the twosome called on the CAEAN to stay away from such immoral presentations in the name of entertainment.They also called on the regulating agency to immediately yank off the programme without any further delay. Former Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Archbishop Job, condemned the reality show. According to him, apart from the mouth-watering profit the sponsoring companies stand to gain, the said TV reality show has no single positive impact on the Nigerian citizens neither does it have on its dwindling economy. He added that the reality show only celebrates obscenity, er*ticism and idleness.The archbishop called on Christians to wake from their slumber and take to their responsibilities by being salt and light of the nation in their thought and actions. “It is time for Christians to know that we are ruining the morality of this nation. Those engaged in this programme get involved in series of immoral acts and they are rewarded. That is very bad. The programme is not projecting our culture as an African nation. Are they projecting immorality for the future and this kind of immorality will ruin us. History proves it, the nations that went amoral all went asunder and the people ruined. If what they are doing is what they want our children to imbibe, then we are working for the ruin of this nation,” he emphasised.