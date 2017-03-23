Gov Fayose doing justice to IRESI INU EWE (Rice served in leaves) gotten from a roadside food seller at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti today. pic.twitter.com/QUIku8YrBZ March 22, 2017

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has embarked on a different kind of stomach infrastructure project.Fayose's spokesperson, Lere Olayinka revealed that the governor is now into overpaying for services/products.Sharing photos of the governor eating, Lere wrote, ''Here is Governor Fayose doing justice to IRESI INU EWE (Rice served in leaves) gotten from a roadside food seller at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti few minutes ago.He ate N100 rice and by the time he was leaving, the food seller got N20,000 for service rendered.#Dazzit