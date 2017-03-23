Fayose's spokesperson, Lere Olayinka revealed that the governor is now into overpaying for services/products.
Sharing photos of the governor eating, Lere wrote, ''Here is Governor Fayose doing justice to IRESI INU EWE (Rice served in leaves) gotten from a roadside food seller at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti few minutes ago.
He ate N100 rice and by the time he was leaving, the food seller got N20,000 for service rendered.
#Dazzit
Gov Fayose doing justice to IRESI INU EWE (Rice served in leaves) gotten from a roadside food seller at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti today. pic.twitter.com/QUIku8YrBZ— Lere Olayinka (@OlayinkaLere) March 22, 2017
