Prof. Ocheni is currently awaiting Nigerian Senate confirmation to become a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Here are seven things about the academia turned politicians:
1. He is a Professor of Public Sector Accounting at the Faculty of Management Sciences at the Kogi state university, Anyingba
2. He hails from Uwowo, Igalamela/Odolu Local government area, Kogi.
3. He was born on 25th June 1959
4. Education qualification:
- Howard University, Washington DC, USA 2006
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka (M.Sc/Ph.D Programme)
- Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu
- The Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State
- Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah, Kogi State
5. He will be replacing late James Ocholi, former Minister f State for Labour
6. He is a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA), Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (FCE), member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and Practising Licence - ANAN.
