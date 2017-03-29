 Stephen Ocheni: 7 Things You Should Know About Buhari's Ministerial Nominee | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Stephen Ocheni: 7 Things You Should Know About Buhari's Ministerial Nominee

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni (Kogi State) to replace Barrister James Ocholi (Minister of State for Labour and Employment) who died in a ghastly motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja road in March 2016.


Prof. Ocheni is currently awaiting Nigerian Senate confirmation to become a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Here are seven things about the academia turned politicians:

1. He is a Professor of Public Sector Accounting at the Faculty of Management Sciences at the Kogi state university, Anyingba

2. He hails from Uwowo, Igalamela/Odolu Local government area, Kogi.

3. He was born on 25th June 1959



4. Education qualification:

- Howard University, Washington DC, USA 2006

- University of Nigeria, Nsukka (M.Sc/Ph.D Programme)

- Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu

- The Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State

- Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah, Kogi State

5. He will be replacing late James Ocholi, former Minister f State for Labour

6. He is a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA), Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (FCE), member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and Practising Licence - ANAN.

