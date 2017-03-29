President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni (Kogi State) to replace Barrister James Ocholi (Minister of State for Labour and Employment) who died in a ghastly motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja road in March 2016.Prof. Ocheni is currently awaiting Nigerian Senate confirmation to become a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.Here are seven things about the academia turned politicians:1. He is a Professor of Public Sector Accounting at the Faculty of Management Sciences at the Kogi state university, Anyingba2. He hails from Uwowo, Igalamela/Odolu Local government area, Kogi.3. He was born on 25th June 19594. Education qualification:- Howard University, Washington DC, USA 2006- University of Nigeria, Nsukka (M.Sc/Ph.D Programme)- Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu- The Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State- Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah, Kogi State5. He will be replacing late James Ocholi, former Minister f State for Labour6. He is a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA), Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (FCE), member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and Practising Licence - ANAN.