A new video of Ms. Stephanie Otobo, the alleged mistress of Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry has been posted online.In the video, Stephanie said going to prison has made her closer to God."Yes, I went to prison and I think that was my own share of punishment for rolling with a married man after knowing he was married. That was not the right thing to do. But I believed him because when a superior person that you look closer to God through tells you something, I would think he is right because he is like closer to God because what do I know"she said"I want the truth to come out. Nothing but the truth and people need to know who he really is. Is he a true man of God or he is just using women."She also advised Apostle Suleiman's wife to read Proverbs 22:14. Ms Otobo will address a press conference tomorrow at 10 am No.1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village Lagos