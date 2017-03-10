In the video, Stephanie said going to prison has made her closer to God.
"Yes, I went to prison and I think that was my own share of punishment for rolling with a married man after knowing he was married. That was not the right thing to do. But I believed him because when a superior person that you look closer to God through tells you something, I would think he is right because he is like closer to God because what do I know"she said
"I want the truth to come out. Nothing but the truth and people need to know who he really is. Is he a true man of God or he is just using women."
She also advised Apostle Suleiman's wife to read Proverbs 22:14. Ms Otobo will address a press conference tomorrow at 10 am No.1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village Lagos
