Tottenham made light work of a spirited Millwall side to win 6-0 and book their place in the FA Cup semifinals alongside Manchester City and Arsenal.The hosts started well and forced Millwall goalkeeper Tom King into a couple of saves but lost captain Harry Kane to injury in the opening 10 minutes, with Christian Eriksen coming on to replace him.That change worked to good effect, though, with Eriksen opening the scoring and setting up two more goals.He broke the deadlock on 30 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home and then set up Son Heung-Min to double Spurs' advantage 10 minutes later, the South Korea international cutting in from the right-wing before shooting left-footed across goal.Son added his second and Spurs' third in the 53rd minute, volleying home Kieran Trippier's long ball forward first time to put the match out of Millwall's reach.And Dele Alli continued his recent goal-scoring form with a tap-in at the far post on 72 minutes following Eriksen's smart pass across the goalmouth.Substitute Vincent Janssen added a fifth in the 79th minute with a smart finish from inside the area after a pass from Son, the 22-year-old's first goal from open play for the club, before Son completed his hat trick in stoppage time with a close-range effort that went through King's legs.Credit: ESPN