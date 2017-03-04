According to the assistant national secretary general of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the solution to the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna lies outside Nigeria.In an interview with newsmen, he narrated that the killings are reprisal attacks of non-Nigerian herdsmen whose members were killed during the post-2011 election violence.“It has to do with foreign nomads coming into the country. There are three or four international grazing routes, most of which passed through Kaduna state,” he said.“Many of them were killed including their cows and some of the cows were taken away. Those of them who survived returned to their homes and reported what happened.“We got to know that most of them spread across Cameroon and Chad swore to come back for revenge. We therefore, advised the governor at the time, the Late Yakowa, to take urgent action.“The governor agreed with us and formed a committee to go and meet with the Fulani leaders wherever they are and reconcile with them,” he said.Mr. Abdullahi said the late governor also agreed with the advice given to him to compensate all those who experienced losses in the attacks, and he agreed.He said during his short visit in Cameroon he saw people preparing for war.“I saw all sorts of sophisticated weapons and I was told they were kept in readiness for a revenge attack in Southern Kaduna,” he said.He also said he was invited him for a “short trip” into the forest and he saw a large camp and several young men receiving all forms of training on warfare.Mr. Abdullahi said he bid the man farewell but could not proceed to Chad Republic as arranged because he was running short of money.“I decided to return to Kaduna and I met the governor the next day and gave him my report.“The governor told me that he was travelling the next day to the South South and would remobilise us to go to Chad for the second part of our assignment, unfortunately, Governor Yakowa died in a helicopter crash,” he said.Mr. Abdullahi said when former Governor Ramalan Yero took over, they met with him and gave him the report of what had been done so far and the need to complete the task.“Our fear is that any other family affected in the attacks would have known that we were in Cameroon to appeal, especially those in Chad Republic.“Our failure to go and meet them as far as they are concerned is because they do not matter. I expressed that fear to the former governor. He simply collected the report and said he would get in touch; he never did,” he said.