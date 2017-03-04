For popular singer, Skales, life hasn’t always been bed of roses. Although the singer can now afford the finer things of life, he revealed his childhood was a very tough one.Skales said that things were so tough for him while growing up that he used to sleep in a shopping complex with his mother.“My father left us when I was really young; I do not even know how he looks like. My mother and I used to sleep in a shopping complex at a time. I am talking about during my primary and secondary school days in Kaduna. Then, the only hope for me was music. At some point,I told my mother I wanted to work and support her. I was chased out of school because I did not pay school fees. I had to steal school uniform because mine was bad and I would tell my mother I saved money for it.“Also, my mother would go to my friends’ houses to do their laundry, which was embarrassing to me. I had to deny my mother. I also did not let my friends know where I lived because most of them were children of politicians. When I told my mother I was moving to Lagos, she asked me to finish my university education in Kaduna. But I convinced her I could cope. From Kaduna to Lagos, I got a free ride and the first place I stayed was Orile (Lagos). I lied to the person that gave me free ride that I would stay with him for a couple of days and it turned to months. He later started a label with some friends; they knew some people but it was not easy.”Meanwhile, the singer who was rumoured to have fathered a child out of wedlock used the opportunity to deny the claims. In his words, he said that he does not have a baby mama and does not plan on having a child till he is married.He hinted that he plans to get married in the next ten years.He said, “No, I do not have any baby mama. I do not live a reckless life. I am a lover boy, I stick to a woman. But now, I am more focused on how to take my career to the next level. Everybody knows I am a very cool person. I just wake up and see stories I do not know about. There was a time I woke up and heard that a lady was pregnant for me. But the person did not show herself even when we sent out messages to the source.”