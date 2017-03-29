Singer, Davido Hospitalized For Undisclosed Ailment (PHOTO) 11:41 AM 1 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Nigerian Singer Davido has been hospitalized for a yet to be disclosed ailment. His illness does not seem life threatening as the singer took to his Snapchat to share a photo taken at the hospital. In the photo, Davido is on the hospital bed with a drip attached to his hand. Share to:
All deleted accounts with active packages have been restored and released from maintenance mode. Auto recycling policy is now 100% active alongside 12 hours activation and paying in time . We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences caused you during this period of slow payment, which was as a result of low influx of members. But we assure you that the current status will help facilitate the payment process.. Contact our Admin on {07060729112} to Upgrade your account & get instant merging within 48hours...Happy Twinkling!!ReplyDelete