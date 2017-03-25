British music star, Adele sadly paused her show in Auckland, New Zealand to express her grief over the victims of the terrorist attack at Westminster, London yesterday. The singer took a moment to pay tribute to those who were slain and their families.“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us,” the soulful singer addressed the crowd of over 45,000 people.“I feel very far away and very strange not being at home,” she added. “All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone I know is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine. So let’s dedicate this to them tonight, and to my hometown, which is my soulmate.”Adele broke out in “Make You Feel My Love,” her dedication leaving not a dry eye in the Mount Smart Stadium.