Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC striker, Sikiru Olatunbosun, has dedicated to God and his family, his spectacular goal which emerged as the Goal of the Week from a poll conducted by Cable News Network (CNN).The striker scored the goal against Enugu Rangers in their NPFL matchday-10 clash at Agege Stadium Lagos on February 24.The beautiful strike doubled MFM FC's lead against Rangers before Bobby Clement's goal reduced the deficit to 2-1.Olatunbosun also reserved special praises for his teammates and coaches led by Fidelis Ilechukwu, acknowledging that all of them have helped to make him a better player."I'm dedicating this (CNN Goal-of-the-Week award) first to God and then my family," the striker told Completesportsnigeria.com Friday night."My teammates and the coaches, especially chief coach (Fidelis) Ilechukwu have been wonderful. Without them, I would not have achieved this. The recognition is for all of us."I have already received congratulatory messages from many of my friends and even players from other clubs this night (Friday). Thank you everybody."Olatunbosun polled 82% of the votes by the respondents to defeat AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan, Anderlecht's Y. Tielemans and Woking FC's Joey Jones.The award makes it the first time a player in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will international honour for the best league goal of the in a week.