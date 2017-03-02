Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has commended former President Goodluck Jonathan’s efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the party’s leadership crisis.Professor Wale Oladipo, the National Secretary, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.Oladipo disclosed that members of NWC at their meeting, sequel to the “official re-opening of the PDP National Secretariat“, Wadata Plaza, acknowledged the leadership qualities of the former president.He said that the NWC also noted with satisfaction the stand of the PDP Governors’ Forum on the need to adopt “a political solution in bringing lasting peace to the party’’.“The NWC restates its readiness to fully participate in the peace process.“The NWC hereby calls on all staff of the PDP National Secretariat to resume duties immediately,” he said in the statement.Oladipo said that the NWC also received and approved the request from PDP in Ebonyi for a time-table to conduct the party primaries for the local government elections in the state.“Finally, the NWC commends the National Chairman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff for the swift renovation of the National Secretariat,” Oladipo said.Recall that PDP Governors’ forum, on Tuesday met with Jonathan in Abuja and agreed to adopt a political solution to the crisis.Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, spoke on what was discussed at the meeting.