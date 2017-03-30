Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says the planned relocation of Shell from the Niger Delta region may lead to violence and insecurity.Shell had cited security concerns, especially militant activities as the reason it was considering leaving the region.On January 26, the house adopted a motion sponsored by Kingsley Chinda, a lawmaker from Rivers state, who asked the lower legislative chamber to prevail on Shell not to relocate from the Niger Delta.Speaking at the inauguration of the ad hoc committee mandated to investigate the planned relocation of the company, Dogara called attention to the outcry the Shell’s plan.The speaker said the federal government and the lower legislative chamber must ensure that justice in Niger Delta region was not denied.“This is because the Niger Delta region sits atop oil wells where much of our revenue as a nation is derived from,” he said.“Relocation by the SPDC is said to be based on security concerns today. This has generated outcry and agitation by the people and if we as a house do not address it, it may escalate and result to violence and insecurity.”On his part, Ishiaka Ibrahim, chairman of the ad hoc committee, said his panel would look into the reasons which informed Shell’s decision.“We shall engage all relevant stakeholders in order to come up with report and recommendation that would stand the test of time,” Ibrahim said.“We shall also consider all factors surrounding the conception of the decision of the SPDC planned relocation from Port Harcourt.”