The couple have a beautiful 6 months old daughter, Tiwaloluwa. Seyi law shared the beautiful family photos and also the lovely message below.





"Wawuuuueeessstttt!!! It's been six years of God's awesomeness.

I took the decision to walk down the road of marriage with you, my love.

I waited to see you walk down the aisle to meet me.

You have done more than the I DO in agreement to marry me.

Everyday, a beautiful you is unveiled and our home is merrier.

God who knew my suffering and lack of Parental closeness as child built a home for me with you.

The world will wag their tongues and some will succumb to evil prayers, but with theirs will come to nought.

I am happy to be the one to celebrate you, my own number 1 celebrity.

Mummy Tiwaloluwa and the rest coming.

Beyond the moon my love remains and beneath the earth even in death my heart rejoiced it ever met you.

I love You, the rarest of all precious gems.

Happy Sixth Wedding Anniversary.

OLUWASEYITAN LAWRENCE ALETILE"