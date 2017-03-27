Comedian, Seyi Law and wife, Stacy are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, 27th March, 2017.
The couple have a beautiful 6 months old daughter, Tiwaloluwa. Seyi law shared the beautiful family photos and also the lovely message below.
"Wawuuuueeessstttt!!! It's been six years of God's awesomeness.
I took the decision to walk down the road of marriage with you, my love.
I waited to see you walk down the aisle to meet me.
You have done more than the I DO in agreement to marry me.
Everyday, a beautiful you is unveiled and our home is merrier.
God who knew my suffering and lack of Parental closeness as child built a home for me with you.
The world will wag their tongues and some will succumb to evil prayers, but with theirs will come to nought.
I am happy to be the one to celebrate you, my own number 1 celebrity.
Mummy Tiwaloluwa and the rest coming.
Beyond the moon my love remains and beneath the earth even in death my heart rejoiced it ever met you.
I love You, the rarest of all precious gems.
Happy Sixth Wedding Anniversary.
OLUWASEYITAN LAWRENCE ALETILE"
See more photos below.
