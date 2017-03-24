Mother of Stephanie Otobo, the alleged girlfriend of Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has said she has not seen her daughter in the last three years, noting that her daughter ”is not normal.”This is coming after Ms. Otobo, a Canadian-based Nigerian singer accused the fiery preacher of impregnating and abandoning her after he promised to marry her.Following her initial allegation against the preacher, the singer had continued to release more intimidating details about her alleged romance with Suleman.But her mother, popularly called Mama Tope has opened a fresh controversy on the much publicized saga.In a chat with newsmen in Sapele, Delta State on Thursday, Mama Tope said she has not met the cleric before, neither has she been to the Omega Fire Ministries.Describing as untrue claims that she accompanied her daughter to the headquarters of Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi, Edo State for a purported introduction ceremony, she warned that, “those manipulating her daughter against the man of God would be exposed.”She expressed willingness to, “see the revered cleric to apologize if given access to him.”She further lamented that, “all efforts to get Stephanie to lead a normal life had not yielded the desired result.”Mama Tope appealed to Apostle Suleman to, “forgive my daughter and bury the hatchet” even as she blamed the devil for seeking to destroy her daughter.